UK Plans Rule Changes To Help FCA With Libor Switch

Law360, London (June 23, 2020, 4:33 PM BST) -- The government said Tuesday it plans to legislate to give Britain's markets regulator more powers to ensure that the Libor interest rate benchmark is wound down in an orderly way by the end of 2021. Derivatives and some loans have already begun switching away from the benchmark, which has been rocked by scandal, to a new rate set by the Bank of England. But Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government recognizes that it will not be possible to amend every financial contract by the end of next year and that legislative steps could help regulators deal with any pile-up of "legacy"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS