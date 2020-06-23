FCA Floats Post-Brexit Regime For UK Investment Cos.

Law360, London (June 23, 2020, 4:58 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority proposed a number of rule changes for investment companies on Tuesday, coming alongside a catalog of proposed government amendments to markets regulation after Brexit. The FCA set out a fresh prudential regime for investment firms that it said will reflect their business models and the risk of harm they pose to consumers and markets. Prudential regulation requires financial companies to maintain sufficient capital and have adequate risk controls in place. Most investment companies currently follow similar prudential rules to lenders despite their different functions, the FCA said. The regulator's proposed rules include placing liquidity requirements on the...

