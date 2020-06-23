Droves Of In-House Counsel Might Jump Ship Over Pay Issues

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- About 40% of senior U.S. in-house counsel said they would consider a new position within the next year because of compensation issues, according to a report out Tuesday that was conducted earlier this year amid the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic. The percentage of respondents who said they would think about initiating a job search is up 2 points from the previous year, legal recruiting firm BarkerGilmore found in its 2020 In-House Counsel Compensation Report. When broken down by practice area, counsel focusing on litigation and intellectual property are the two most likely to embark on a job search motivated by compensation, while those in compliance and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS