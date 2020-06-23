Sullivan, Wachtell Guide Design Co.'s $164M Investment Grab

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Home and office furniture designer Knoll Inc. said Tuesday that it had received a $164 million investment from a subsidiary of an industrial-driven European group in a deal guided by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz. Wachtell-advised Investindustrial VII LP purchased convertible stock with a 4.5% dividend that can be swapped for common stock for $16.75 per share. The entity, which consists of investment, holding and advisory companies, will also get a seat on Knoll's board. Pennsylvania-based Knoll, advised by Sullivan & Cromwell, said the money would be used for general business purposes, including reducing debt....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS