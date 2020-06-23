Herbert Smith Snags Equity Markets Partner From A&O

Law360, London (June 23, 2020, 6:12 PM BST) -- Law firm Herbert Smith Freehills said Tuesday it has brought on a new equity capital markets partner from Allen & Overy to join its global corporate practice in London. Herbert Smith Freehills said Michael Jacobs, an equity capital markets specialist who has spent the last three years working for Allen & Overy LLP in Hong Kong, will join the London office as a partner. Stephen Wilkinson, managing partner of the firm's global corporate practice, said Jacobs has a "strong 15-year track record and market knowledge in [equity capital markets] and [mergers and acquisitions]," which will be a "valuable asset to the...

