Top Dems Say EEOC Presuit Pilot Threatens Agency's Aim

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers urged the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to halt a recently initiated pilot program that alters its conciliation process to resolve alleged civil rights violations before resorting to litigation, saying that attempts to weaken the agency's enforcement tools could "undermine" its mission. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., asked EEOC Chair Janet Dhillon on Monday to explain why the anti-discrimination watchdog started the six-month pilot to streamline the conciliation process, what it specifically entails, with whom the agency consulted to create it and whether permanent implementation is under consideration. The lawmakers expressed concern "the pilot will...

