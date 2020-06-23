NY Judge Who Called Atty The C-Word Booted From Bench

Law360, Albany, N.Y. (June 23, 2020, 12:42 PM EDT) -- New York's highest court on Tuesday removed a Suffolk County judge from the bench for using a sexist slur when talking about a female attorney, agreeing with a recommendation from the state's Commission on Judicial Conduct that the behavior showed he was unfit for judicial office. The New York Court of Appeals ruled that even though part-time judge Paul Senzer made the profane and derogatory comments in communications with his private practice clients, the sexist remarks showed a "pervasive disrespect for the system" and damaged the reputation of the entire judiciary. During arguments earlier this month, counsel for Senzer said the...

