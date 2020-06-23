Thomas Gira, Head Of Market Regulation At FINRA, Dead At 58

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Thomas Gira, head of market regulation at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the highly regarded leader of its most ambitious projects, has died, the organization announced Tuesday. He was 58. Gira passed away Saturday, FINRA said, though the cause of death wasn't revealed. As FINRA's executive vice president of market regulation and transparency services, Gira was remembered Tuesday as a soft-spoken, fair and thoughtful leader who oversaw pivotal programs and initiatives that have allowed the regulator to stay ahead of rapid industry changes. "Tom was a beloved and devoted husband and father, as well as a tremendous leader, colleague and friend, and...

