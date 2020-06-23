Dechert's Philly Office Gets OK To Claim Double-Dip Tax Break

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Dechert LLP can claim a second set of tax breaks for moving its Philadelphia office from an expired "Keystone Opportunity Zone" to a new one, since nothing in state law says qualifying businesses can't relocate from an expired zone, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled Tuesday. The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, in Harrisburg, ruled that Dechert LLP is entitled to more tax breaks for moving its Philadelphia office from an expired opportunity zone to a new one. (AP) The appellate court said the Department of Community and Economic Development overstretched the language of the law when it tried to prevent Dechert and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS