Barr's Dislike Of Pot Spurred DOJ Probes, Whistleblower Says

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A former leader in the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division says the division targeted 10 cannabis company mergers for investigation last year because Attorney General Bill Barr does not like the industry. In written testimony released ahead of his planned appearance before the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary on Wednesday, former Antitrust Division Chief of Staff John Elias said he blew the whistle on the investigations because it was clear the decision to pursue them was not based on the proper criteria. Cannabis mergers made up nearly a third of the division's full-review merger investigations in 2019, and in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS