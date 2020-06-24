Law Firm Leaders: Hueston Hennigan's John Hueston

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 1:39 PM EDT) -- In January 2015, John Hueston, known for being the lead prosecutor on the Enron case, left Irell & Manella LLP with his longtime colleague Brian Hennigan to start their own white collar and securities litigation boutique, Hueston Hennigan LLP. John Hueston Hueston Hennigan founding partner Here, Hueston discusses how the firm has evolved over the past five years, how it is functioning during the coronavirus pandemic, and his goals for the firm's future. Can you tell me a little bit about your firm, when it was started, and what you do there? Our view in starting [the firm] was that BigLaw...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS