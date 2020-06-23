Stone Prosecutor Says DOJ Politicized Case Amid Trump Ties

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A federal prosecutor who helped secure a guilty verdict against Roger Stone is set to tell Congress on Wednesday that officials "from the highest levels" of the U.S. Department of Justice intervened and gave "unprecedentedly favorable treatment" to Stone ahead of sentencing because of his longtime relationship with President Donald Trump. Career prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky, who suddenly quit Stone's case in February in protest of the DOJ's decision to intervene and seek a more lenient prison sentence, plans to testify that supervisors at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia told him "the department was treating Roger Stone differently...

