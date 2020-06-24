Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dental Supply Co.'s Rival Loses Bid To Nix Patents In IP Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge has upheld parts of Dentsply Sirona Inc.'s dental drilling tool patents asserted against a dental equipment rival, finding that the competitor failed to show that prior inventions rendered the patent claims invalid.

In a 24-page order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon ruled that DSI successfully showed that a number of claims in three patents were not invalid for being obvious over a combination of earlier patents, as rival Edge Endo LLC had argued.

Judge Bataillon also rejected Edge's bid for summary judgment that its EdgeTaper Encore products did not infringe DSI's patents, finding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!