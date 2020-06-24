Dental Supply Co.'s Rival Loses Bid To Nix Patents In IP Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge has upheld parts of Dentsply Sirona Inc.'s dental drilling tool patents asserted against a dental equipment rival, finding that the competitor failed to show that prior inventions rendered the patent claims invalid. In a 24-page order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon ruled that DSI successfully showed that a number of claims in three patents were not invalid for being obvious over a combination of earlier patents, as rival Edge Endo LLC had argued. Judge Bataillon also rejected Edge's bid for summary judgment that its EdgeTaper Encore products did not infringe DSI's patents, finding...

