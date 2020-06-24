Diversity Dominates Quick Hearing For 6 Judicial Picks

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Six nominees for federal trial courts in Illinois, Virginia and Michigan sailed through a sparsely attended Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday where most questions focused on diversity and race in the justice system, although one candidate faced pointed questions about abortion. Just four senators posed questions over about half an hour at the Judiciary Committee hearing. The selections — all sitting state judges or U.S. magistrate judges with the American Bar Association's top rating of "well-qualified" — fielded queries from three Democrats about their commitment to courtroom diversity and racial equality in criminal justice as the Senate considers policing proposals after George...

