Winston & Strawn Forms China Alliance, As McDermott Exits

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has formed a strategic alliance with Shanghai-based law firm Yuanda, replacing McDermott Will & Emery LLP in the more than decadelong partnership, the Chicago firm announced Wednesday. Yuanda, previously known as MWE China Law Offices, had been in an exclusive alliance with McDermott since 2007. But according to Yuanda's managing partner John Huang, the two firms terminated their collaboration several months ago. Soon after the news broke, Winston & Strawn reached out, asking to join forces. "We had been in China for a number of years in both Shanghai and Hong Kong, and we realized that our...

