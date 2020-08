Rising Star: Wachtell's Viktor Sapezhnikov

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Though President Donald Trump ultimately blocked the deal, Viktor Sapezhnikov of Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz led the firm's cross-functional team on all aspects of Broadcom's unsolicited proposal to acquire Qualcomm...

To view the full article, register now.