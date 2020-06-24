Willis Re Places €100M In Cat Bonds For Dutch Insurer

Law360, London (June 24, 2020, 2:59 PM BST) -- Willis Re Securities said Wednesday it has placed €100 million ($111 million) in catastrophe bonds for Achmea Reinsurance, a deal that marks the growing involvement of capital markets in insurance in Europe. The deal will protect Achmea Reinsurance — a subsidiary of Achmea BV, which is based in Zeist in the Netherlands — for four years against losses resulting from windstorm damage in Europe. Catastrophe bonds are a type of insurance-linked security, an asset class that operates in a similar way to traditional reinsurance. Lloyd's of London hopes to encourage greater use of capital markets in reinsurance deals in its modernization program....

