FCA To Investigate Value For Money In Pension Schemes

Law360, London (June 24, 2020, 4:10 PM BST) -- Britain's finance watchdog said Wednesday it is proposing new rules to help independent panels assess whether pensions funds provide the best value for money for investors in the latest push to toughen supervision of workplace pension schemes. The Financial Conduct Authority said it is releasing a consultation paper on new rules that will make it easier for independent governance committees and governance advisory arrangements — bodies that act in the interests of members of workplace personal pension schemes — to monitor pension funds. "This consultation paper will help to ensure that pension scheme members are getting value for money," Megan Butler, an executive...

