Three Convicted Over Metro Bank Fraud Get Sentences Cut

Law360, London (June 24, 2020, 2:27 PM BST) -- The prison sentences of three men convicted for their role in laundering hundreds of thousands of pounds stolen from Metro Bank by a former worker were cut by an appeals court on Wednesday, which ruled they had all been handed "manifestly excessive" punishment. Two men were jailed for acquiring criminal property after a £613,000 ($766,000) fraud carried out by a former employee of Metro Bank, who also sent to prison.(AP) Waheed Arshad and Syed Zaheer Hussain were sentenced to five years in prison at Southwark Crown Court in November 2019 for acquiring criminal property stemming from a £613,000 ($766,000) fraud carried out by...

