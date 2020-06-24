EU Financial Groups Form New Body To Push Green Finance

Law360, London (June 24, 2020, 5:26 PM BST) -- European trade bodies representing the banking, accountancy and investment sectors are working with climate change organizations to form an "informal" lobby group before changes are made to the European Union's green finance laws. The new group identified as its top areas of interest planned changes to the Non-Financial Reporting Directive, the improvement of governance and the development of mandatory reporting requirements. The directive is central to the priorities of the EU, which wants to bring in new sustainable finance laws as part of its broader Capital Markets Union project. Trade bodies including the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and Accountancy Europe said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS