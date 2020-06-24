GNC Falls Into Ch. 11 Due To COVID-19 With $1B-Plus Debt

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 9:39 AM EDT) -- Weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic, global health and nutrition product retailer GNC Holdings Inc. sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware with more than $1 billion in debt, seeking to restructure or sell the company through a possible auction led by an affiliate of China's state-controlled Harbin Pharmaceuticals. Global nutrition retailer GNC sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware with more than $1 billion in debt amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) GNC Chief Financial Officer Tricia Tolivar said in a declaration included with the company's initial filings late Tuesday that the business had been working to restructure its debt and...

