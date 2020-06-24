Morgan Lewis Nabs 9-Member London IP Team From Cooley

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP announced Wednesday it has added a nine-member intellectual property services team from Cooley LLP in a move that the firm says will significantly grow that practice area in its London office. Nick Bolter, whose focus is trademarks and design, is the only partner in the lineup, and he'll be making the switch, along with four associates, a paralegal and three trademark professional staff on July 1. "The arrival of Nick and his team will be an important part of the strategic growth of our global intellectual property capabilities in the United States, Russia, China and Japan,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS