Burford Takes Equity In UK Dispute Resolution Firm

Law360, London (June 25, 2020, 1:35 AM BST) -- Litigation funder Burford Capital acquired a minority stake in PCB Litigation LLP as part of a deal to provide litigation financing to the U.K.-based dispute resolution law firm, the firms announced Wednesday. Burford is taking a 32% stake in PCB as part of the transaction, while PCB will receive the financing it needs for various litigation efforts, according to the joint announcement. PCB changed its ownership structure as part of the deal to that of a so-called alternative business structure, securing approval from the U.K.'s Solicitors Regulation Authority, according to the announcement. The structure allows nonlawyers to hold a stake in...

