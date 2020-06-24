Ex-Fox Rothschild Atty Calls Sex Assault Suit 'Implausible'

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A former Fox Rothschild LLP attorney has urged a New Jersey federal judge to toss claims that he sexually assaulted a legal aide, saying she filed the claims too late and is attempting to mischaracterize a consensual relationship with an "implausible, fallacious and defamatory" suit. Ian Siminoff said in a motion to dismiss Tuesday that Stephanie Jones can't proceed with allegations that the attorney violated state and federal anti-discrimination laws by attempting to rape her in a bathroom and sending her obscene texts. "Each and every claim against Mr. Siminoff must be dismissed as clearly unsupported by the law or because...

