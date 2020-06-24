Brazil Halts Cielo Payments Through Facebook's WhatsApp

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Brazil's competition enforcer said Wednesday it has temporarily blocked a partnership between Facebook and credit card company Cielo that would allow payments to be made through WhatsApp over concerns about how it could impact the market. The Administrative Council of Economic Defense, known by its Portuguese acronym CADE, said in a statement that it has issued an injunction blocking a transaction between Facebook and Cielo that would enable payments to be made through Facebook's WhatsApp messaging application in Brazil. The agency said the move is being made so that it can assess the potential impacts of the partnership on Cielo's competitors....

