House Dems Pushing Bill To Expand ACA's Tax Credits

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- House Democrats plan to vote next week to expand the Affordable Care Act's premium tax credits and roll back coverage changes imposed by the White House on the landmark health care law, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Wednesday. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act, or H.R. 1425, would allow taxpayers earning more than 400% of the federal poverty income level to qualify for health care tax credits under Internal Revenue Code Section 36B. The bill seeks to lower taxpayers' out-of-pocket costs by undoing the method of determining tax credit eligibility and premiums established by President Donald Trump's administration....

