SFO's Tendency To Abandon Investigations Holds Strong

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Serious Fraud Office has now ended its 11-month investigation into bank note producer De La Rue PLC and allegations of corruption in South Sudan, having decided that the evidence in the case does not meet the threshold for prosecution. In July 2019, when the SFO announced that it had opened an investigation and De La Rue said it was cooperating with it, the stage appeared set for the SFO to achieve a notable result. Now we learn that the SFO believes the case does not meet the test for bringing charges. To bring charges, the evidence needs to be strong...

