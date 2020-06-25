Sens. Advance Bill To Have Watchdog Probe DOJ Attys

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Over its chairman's objection, the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday cleared a bipartisan bill that would allow the Justice Department's watchdog to investigate its lawyers, including prosecutorial decisions in antitrust matters and criminal cases against President Donald Trump's allies. The Inspector General Access Act would change a decades-old law that currently blocks the U.S. Department of Justice's inspector general from probing DOJ attorneys. Currently, the department's Office of Professional Responsibility has exclusive oversight. Attorney General William Barr opposes the broadly bipartisan bill, which the panel sent to the Senate floor on a 21-1 vote. Democrats commended the proposal as a response...

