Full Fed. Circ. Skips Biogen Fight Over MS Drug Patent

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Biogen lost another bid on Wednesday to ward off competition for its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, as the full Federal Circuit said it wouldn't reconsider a panel decision that Banner Life Sciences wasn't infringing a patent covering the drug. Biogen International GmbH had been fighting the panel's April decision that a patent term extension granted to compensate for delays in the drug approval process was limited to a specific active ingredient. That meant Banner's drug, which involved a related ingredient, wasn't covered by the patent's extended life. The May rehearing petition, which garnered support from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, accused...

