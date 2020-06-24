SEC Examiners Say Private Funds Falling Short In Key Areas

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's examinations unit issued a risk alert urging private fund managers to address compliance "deficiencies" uncovered through its exams, saying that firms and advisers continue to fail in three departments — fee disclosures, conflicts of interest and ethics policies. The three core issues addressed in Tuesday's alert continue despite a range of actions, including so-called no-comment letters, deficiency letters and referrals to the SEC's Division of Enforcement, staff with the Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations wrote. "Many of the deficiencies ... have caused investors in private funds to pay more in fees and expenses than they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS