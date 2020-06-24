Acuity Must Defend Pharma Co. In Opioid Liability Suits

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appeals court on Wednesday ruled that Acuity must defend prescription drug wholesaler Masters Pharmaceutical inc. in a slew of suits accusing it of contributing to the opioid abuse epidemic in several states by failing to report or reject suspicious orders, reversing a lower court's order. In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the Ohio Court of Appeals upended a Hamilton County court's ruling and directed Acuity to fund Masters' defense of the underlying suits brought by cities and counties in West Virginia, Michigan and Nevada, the majority of which have been transferred to a sprawling multidistrict litigation in...

