Colo. Dispensary Avoids Receivership After Repaying Investor

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Colorado state judge has denied a bid to put a Denver dispensary in receivership from an investor who claimed that he was never repaid his capital, saying the dispensary's full repayment now makes the fight moot. In an order entered June 17, Denver District Court Judge Morris Hoffman said investor Chris Chiari's request that a receiver take over dispensary Simply Pure isn't necessary because Chiari has now been paid the full amount he was awarded in arbitration with the business. Judge Hoffman also vacated a planned hearing on Chiari's motion for a receiver, but said his ruling wasn't meant to...

