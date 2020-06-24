BigLaw Among Scores Of Firms In New Anti-Racism Alliance

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- More than 125 law firms including multiple BigLaw firms announced Wednesday they've formed a Law Firm Antiracism Alliance charged with identifying and dismantling systemic racism in the legal industry and government. The new alliance aims to leverage the resources of the private bar to amplify the voices of communities and individuals oppressed by racism with the help of the Racial Justice Institute and Racial Justice Network at the Shriver Center on Poverty Law and other legal services organizations, according to the alliance's charter posted on Ropes & Gray LLP's website. The alliance also seeks to ensure that the law is used...

