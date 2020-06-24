3 Ways Law Firms Can Be More LGBT Inclusive Right Now

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Many law firms are looking for ways to support their LGBT attorneys and staff in order to become truly inclusive workplaces. Historically, firms have not had all of the safeguards and policies in place to ensure they are inclusive workplaces for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and gender nonconforming employees, but a number have made strides in recent years working toward making their diversity and inclusion efforts beneficial for LGBT workers. Being inclusive has many benefits, according to Dru Levasseur, deputy program officer at the National LGBT Bar Association and Foundation. "An inclusive work environment is integral to employee's happiness, well-being, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS