Cisco Unit Beats Patent Infringement Suit Over Fintech Device

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Cisco-owned security software company Duo Security Inc. did not infringe a German company's patent covering verification technology, a Delaware federal judge ruled on Wednesday, holding that the patent's claims are invalid because they're directed to an abstract process. Money and Data Protection Lizenz GmbH & Co. KG sued Duo Security in September 2018, claiming that the Michigan-based company's mobile app and other mobile services were using MDPL's authentication technology without permission. Duo Security provides two- and multi-factor authentication and remote access solutions, according to its website. Meanwhile, U.S. Patent No. 9,246,903 covers verifying the identity of a user of a device or terminal...

