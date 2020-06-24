Pa. Oil Refinery Says Redoing Ch. 11 Sale Would Be 'Terrible'

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The owner of an idled Philadelphia oil refinery told a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Wednesday that objections to a proposed $27.5 million reduction to the $252 million court-approved sale price would force the owner to restart the sale process — a "terrible decision" that would likely lead to expensive litigation over a $30 million deposit and other costs to the estate. PES Holdings said in a reply to lender objections to the lower purchase price that it can't compel the buyer to pay the originally approved amount and that the objections would likely result in the commencement of a new sale...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS