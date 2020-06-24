Templar Energy's Ch. 11 Sale Effort Kicks Off With $65M Bid

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma-based Tapstone Energy LLC emerged late Tuesday as a $65 million stalking horse bidder for bankrupt Templar Energy LLC's Chapter 11 case in Delaware, just two months after Tapstone itself completed a major out-of-court restructuring. Templar, which operates more than 2,000 oil and gas wells across parts of northern and western Oklahoma and the Texas panhandle, sought bankruptcy protection June 2, carrying in a prepackaged plan of liquidation and reporting several potential bidders for its business. Tapstone's offer, unless bettered, would fall well short of the $426 million in resource-based loans that Templar said were outstanding at the start of its...

