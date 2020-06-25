AIA Cuts Patent Litigation, Boosts Economy By $3B: Report

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The America Invents Act has brought nearly $3 billion to the U.S. economy over the past five years, as it reduces the need and costs of patent litigation, according to a new study. The data released Wednesday — compiled by economic research firm The Perryman Group, or TPG — focused on the impact of the AIA and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board from 2014 to 2019. The report was part of a research effort launched by Unified Patents, an organization that says it is in the business of challenging weak patents at the PTAB. TPG found that the costs saved...

