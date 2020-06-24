Consider The Lobster Tariffs: Trump Picks New China Fight

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump moved to defend the U.S. lobster industry Wednesday, threatening China with new tariffs if it does not further open its market and authorizing new federal assistance for lobster companies that have struggled to export their goods. In a memorandum that called the lobster industry the "crown jewel" of America's seafood sector, Trump raised doubts about China's commitment to increase its purchases of U.S. lobster and other seafood under the terms of the so-called phase one trade deal the two governments signed in January. China has moved to loosen tariffs — which can range from 35% to 37% in total...

