Coal Miner Foresight Energy Gets Confirmation Of Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Foresight Energy LP, an affiliate of bankrupt coal mining giant Murray Energy, won confirmation in Missouri bankruptcy court Wednesday of its Chapter 11 reorganization plan, which includes a reduction of its more than $1 billion in debt. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kathy A. Surratt-States greenlit the plan, which, according to Foresight, will reduce its existing debt of more than $1 billion and eliminate about $94 million of its anticipated annual cash interest payments. It will also reduce annual cash flow expenses through modified contract terms with key logistics, mineral interest and vendor counterparties, the company said. "Foresight will emerge from Chapter 11 with only...

