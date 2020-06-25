Insurers Urge EU To Ease Capital Reserves Requirements

Law360, London (June 25, 2020, 2:46 PM BST) -- European insurers have urged the European Commission to water down capital adequacy rules for the industry as it prepares a sweeping review of the regime that imposes strict requirements on how much cash finance companies must hold in reserve. Insurance Europe, a trade group representing the sector, set out its response on Wednesday to an assessment of the Solvency II Directive — introduced after the last credit crisis to ensure that insurers and banks are protected against financial shocks — that is under way. The insurers have asked the commission, the European Union's executive arm, to relax the capital requirements after its...

