MPs Call FCA's Progress On Complaints Handling 'Troubling'

Law360, London (June 26, 2020, 3:58 PM BST) -- Progress made by the Financial Conduct Authority on its handling of complaints after an independent review into the regulator is "troubling," an influential parliamentary committee said Friday. The chairman of the Commons Treasury Committee has said he is concerned that the FCA has not ensured that it resolves complaints as swiftly as possible. (AP) Mel Stride, chairman of the House of Commons Treasury Committee, said that he is concerned that the City watchdog has not made changes to ensure that it resolves complaints against it as swiftly as possible. Stride spoke after the Complaints Commissioner — which provides an independent assessment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS