Hong Kong Cancer Drug Co. Snags $100M Equity Investment

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A Hong Kong-based cancer and autoimmune disease drug company said Thursday that it has received a $100 million equity investment from growth equity firm General Atlantic to fund drug research and development. Hutchison China MediTech Ltd., or Chi-Med, said it sold 4 million American depositary shares for roughly $25 each and could stand to raise an additional $100 million through the use of a warrant that sets 3.3 million shares at $30 each. Chi-Med CEO Christian Hogg said in a statement that over the last few months, several of the pharmaceutical company's cancer treatments have reached significant regulatory and commercial milestones,...

