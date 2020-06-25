Firm Launches $297M Blank Check JV To Invest In Minerals

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Investment firm Arbiter Capital LLC said Thursday that it and its investors are launching a joint venture blank-check company that will invest CA$405 million ($296.7 million) in battery minerals — such as cobalt, nickel and lithium — and precious metals over the next three years. The fund will also focus on precious metals, such as copper, and invest in mining companies and related mineral processing businesses in North America, Europe and Africa, the companies said. For its first fundraising round, the blank-check company said it will raise CA$50 million by selling 10 million units for CA$5 each. Each unit consists of...

