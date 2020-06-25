Philly Refiner Ducks Ch. 11 Sale Fight With Last-Minute Deal

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT) -- An eleventh-hour, $1 million compromise averted a Chapter 11 court battle in Delaware on Thursday over a bankrupt Philadelphia refinery's post-confirmation agreement to an 11% cut in its original $252 million deal to sell the fire-damaged complex. Matthew C. Fagen of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, counsel to PES Holdings LLC, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein that the debtors and buyer HRP Philadelphia Holdings LLC agreed to reduce the original price by $26.5 million, rather than $27.5 million, following disputes over alleged delays in securing needed environmental permits for the site and other troubles. Term lenders Marble Ridge Capital LP and Serengeti...

