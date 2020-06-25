DC Latest To Accuse Energy Giants Of Climate Fraud

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine on Thursday sued ExxonMobil Corp., BP PLC, Chevron Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell PLC for deceiving consumers about climate change-related risks, one day after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison launched a similar fraud suit against the fossil fuel industry. The complaint, lodged in D.C. Superior Court, claims the oil giants engaged in a coordinated, multi-decade campaign to mislead the public and conceal the climate change risks posed by the production and use of fossil fuels. That includes the companies' recent efforts touting investments in alternative and lower-carbon fuels such as natural gas, which the...

