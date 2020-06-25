GNC Can Tap Into Ch. 11 Funds Despite Creditor Opposition

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Thursday gave global health and nutrition product retailer GNC Holdings Inc. the go-ahead to tap into its complex debtor-in-possession financing package so it can free up $60 million to fund operations during its dual-track Chapter 11. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens said she initially had reservations about signing off on an interim order to enable GNC to access DIP funding because it includes the roll-up of a significant amount of prepetition debt into the DIP facility. However, given "unprecedented and uncertain" times that have left the retail industry reeling from the impact...

