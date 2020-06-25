Tiffany & Co. Wins $12M In TM Fight Over Counterfeit Sellers

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday granted a $12 million default judgment to Tiffany & Co. in its trademark infringement dispute against the operators of dozens of websites that the popular jeweler claims are selling counterfeit items. The judgment by U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith against the 12 defendants is for $1 million per defendant and transfers to Tiffany control of the websites with names such as tiffanyandco.net and tiffanyand.cn that the international jeweler says were either mimicking its own site or redirecting traffic to third-party retailers selling counterfeit Tiffany items. The judge also suspended a list of email addresses associated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS