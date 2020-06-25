FDIC Board Approves Valid-When-Made Rule, Mirroring OCC

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 12:55 PM EDT) -- The FDIC's board of directors voted 3-1 on Thursday to approve a final rule clarifying that loans originated by state-chartered banks remain valid throughout the lifetime of the loan, reflecting a similar rule finalized by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency at the end of May. The rule covers the permissibility of interest rates charged on loans made by state-chartered banks, and was issued in response to the Second Circuit's 2015 decision in Madden v. Midland Funding, which cast doubt on the enforceability of some interest rates charged on loans that nonbanks acquire from bank originators. Federal Deposit Insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS