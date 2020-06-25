Pa. AG Hammers Regulators For Failed Fracking Oversight

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- After announcing criminal charges earlier this month against two major gas drillers over contamination at well sites, Pennsylvania's attorney general on Thursday unveiled a scathing grand jury report criticizing state regulators for their purported failure to adequately police the fracking industry. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said a two-year grand jury investigation had uncovered evidence of a "cozy relationship" between industry and Department of Environmental Protection officials that ultimately left average Pennsylvanians to suffer the brunt of water and air contamination from inadequately studied or regulated drilling activity. "The grand jurors took all this evidence in over two years, they heard from...

